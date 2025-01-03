2025
California Coast News

Investigation underway into apparent murder-suicide in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 3, 2025 at 3:20 PM PST
Media Modifier
/
Unsplash

Camarillo couple dies in incident.

The investigation is continuing into what's authorities believed was a murder-suicide in Ventura County which left two people dead.

A 911 dispatcher received a call Wednesday afternoon from a 91-year-old Camarillo man saying he has shot his wife, and was planning to shoot himself.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the Brea Court home to find the man, and his 89-year-old wife with gunshot wounds.

Efforts to revive them were unsuccessful, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective say they are actively working on the case, and are trying to determine exactly what led up to the incident.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscamarillo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
