Investigation underway into apparent murder-suicide in Ventura County

The investigation is continuing into what's authorities believed was a murder-suicide in Ventura County which left two people dead.

A 911 dispatcher received a call Wednesday afternoon from a 91-year-old Camarillo man saying he has shot his wife, and was planning to shoot himself.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the Brea Court home to find the man, and his 89-year-old wife with gunshot wounds.

Efforts to revive them were unsuccessful, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective say they are actively working on the case, and are trying to determine exactly what led up to the incident.