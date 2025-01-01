Cal Poly Rose Parade float receives honors

A Rose Parade float created by student teams at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Cal Poly Pomona has been honored by the Tournament of Roses.

The Cal Poly universities Nessie’s Lakeside Laughs float received the Leishman Public Spirit Award during the 136th annual Rose Parade.

The float celebrates the mythical Loch Ness Monster, and celebrates a friendly version of the creature which has developed a lot of friends.

Collin Marfia, the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Rose Parade float team president, said they are ecstatic. "This is a floral award, and the last time we won it was in 2016."

