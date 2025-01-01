2025
Cal Poly Rose Parade float receives honors

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 1, 2025 at 6:17 PM PST
The 2025 Cal Poly Universities Rose Parade Float called Nessie's Lakeside Laughs makes its way down Colorado Blvd during the parade in Pasadena January 1.
Tom Zasadzinski
/
Cal Poly
The 2025 Cal Poly Universities Rose Parade Float called Nessie's Lakeside Laughs makes its way down Colorado Blvd during the parade in Pasadena January 1.

Float is playful tribute to mythical Loch Ness Monster.

A Rose Parade float created by student teams at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Cal Poly Pomona has been honored by the Tournament of Roses.

The Cal Poly universities Nessie’s Lakeside Laughs float received the Leishman Public Spirit Award during the 136th annual Rose Parade.

The float celebrates the mythical Loch Ness Monster, and celebrates a friendly version of the creature which has developed a lot of friends.

Collin Marfia, the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Rose Parade float team president, said they are ecstatic. "This is a floral award, and the last time we won it was in 2016."
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
