Community meeting set to help those hit by Ventura County's Mountain Fire prevent flooding

First, there was the Mountain Fire, which destroyed or damaged 370 structures in Ventura County. Now, there’s the threat of flooding, and debris flows from storms impacting land stripped bare by the November inferno.

Ventura County is hosting a community meeting this week to provide information on how people can prepare and protect their property from storm related problems.

It will take place January 7 at 6 p.m., at Rancho Campana High School in Camarillo.

Experts will be on hand to talk about post fire flooding and debris flow risks, and ways to reduce the threats.