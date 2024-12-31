2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Community meeting set to help those hit by Ventura County's Mountain Fire prevent flooding

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 31, 2024 at 11:04 AM PST
One of the homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire on Old Coach Drive in Camarillo.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire on Old Coach Drive in Camarillo.

January 7 meeting in Camarillo will look at potential threats, and how to reduce danger from flooding and debris flows.

First, there was the Mountain Fire, which destroyed or damaged 370 structures in Ventura County. Now, there’s the threat of flooding, and debris flows from storms impacting land stripped bare by the November inferno.

Ventura County is hosting a community meeting this week to provide information on how people can prepare and protect their property from storm related problems.

It will take place January 7 at 6 p.m., at Rancho Campana High School in Camarillo.

Experts will be on hand to talk about post fire flooding and debris flow risks, and ways to reduce the threats.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newswildfiresdebris flowfloods
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco