2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Some junior college students in Ventura County will get more immersive college experience

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 29, 2024 at 11:38 PM PST
Cal State Channel Islands

New deal clears the way for some Oxnard College students to live in Cal State Channel Islands campus housing.

A new partnership is giving some Ventura County junior college students a bigger taste of college life.

A pilot program will allow more than a dozen Oxnard College students to live in Cal State Channel Islands student housing.

It will give the Oxnard College students a chance to see what it's like to be a part of a four year university, and hopefully provide more inspiration for them to continue their educations.

And, Cal State Channel Islands is hoping to benefit by getting more local transfer students.

Oxnard College is holding information sessions, and has launched a social media campaign to try to get students interested in the opportunity.

The pilot program will get underway with the Spring, 2025 semester.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsoxnard collegeCSUCI
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco