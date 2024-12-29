Some junior college students in Ventura County will get more immersive college experience

A new partnership is giving some Ventura County junior college students a bigger taste of college life.

A pilot program will allow more than a dozen Oxnard College students to live in Cal State Channel Islands student housing.

It will give the Oxnard College students a chance to see what it's like to be a part of a four year university, and hopefully provide more inspiration for them to continue their educations.

And, Cal State Channel Islands is hoping to benefit by getting more local transfer students.

Oxnard College is holding information sessions, and has launched a social media campaign to try to get students interested in the opportunity.

The pilot program will get underway with the Spring, 2025 semester.