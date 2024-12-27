2025
California Coast News

New Santa Maria to San Luis Obispo bus service? It's a possibility

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 27, 2024 at 7:04 PM PST
City of Santa Maria

Santa Maria Regional Transit is asking the community what it thinks about a proposed new intercity route.

Could the Central Coast be getting some new intercity bus service?

Santa Maria Regional Transit is seeking public input on a proposed new Santa Maria to San Luis Obispo bus route.

Officials say the two communities are intertwined, and the service could give residents of both communities a new travel option, and reduce traffic on an often congested section of Highway 101.

There's an online survey to get comments about the idea. You can access it at

The survey will be open until February 15, 2025.
