Central Coast post office now one step away from being named after longtime community leader

An effort to name a Central Coast post office after a longtime community leader is now in the President's hands.

Larry Lavagnino served as Santa Maria's Mayor from 2002 to 2012, and as Santa Maria City Council member from 1996 to 2002. He was involved with many community projects over the decades.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara introduced federal legislation to rename of the East Battles Road post office in Santa Maria after Lavagnino.

The House and Senate both passed the bill, and it's now on the President's desk waiting for his action.