The jolly man in the red suit (from the Conejo Valley!) makes it to the Santa Claus Hall of Fame

A Santa from Ventura County has received international recognition.

His decades of work in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties spreading the holiday spirit has earned a Conejo Valley man a place in the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame.

Robert Seutter of Westlake Village has the alter Santa ego of "Santa True." He's done everything from tree lighting events in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties to visits to libraries, hospitals, and schools.

But, he's also known as "Adventure Santa," zip lining and snorkeling for a cruise line commercial, and even riding an inner tub down a ski slope.

In addition to his Santa work, Seutter runs training workshops for holiday performers, and he recently wrote Raymond the Rein-Bear, a holiday themed children's book.

He was one of nine people inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame in 2024. The Hall of Fame salutes people who embrace the spirit of the holiday season by honoring the tradition of Santa, and providing outstanding service to the community.