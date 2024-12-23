2024
California Coast News

The Container Store tries to contain its financial problems with a bankruptcy filing

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 23, 2024 at 2:22 PM PST
The Container Store has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The Container Store
Company officials say it's business as usual at its stores, and online. There are two of the stores in Ventura County.

A store known for selling things to help keep you organized has filed for bankruptcy, but company officials say all of stores will remain open, including two in Ventura County.

The Container Store has more than 100 locations. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. But, company officials say it’s business as usual at the stores.

In the court filings, the company said its dealing with more than $240 million in debt. But, they also say they’ve lined up more than $40 million in new financing. It recently announced plans to feature products from the shutter home goods chain “Bed, Bath and Beyond” in its stores.

The Container Store has retail outlets in Thousand Oaks and Oxnard.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
