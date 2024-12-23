The Container Store tries to contain its financial problems with a bankruptcy filing

A store known for selling things to help keep you organized has filed for bankruptcy, but company officials say all of stores will remain open, including two in Ventura County.

The Container Store has more than 100 locations. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. But, company officials say it’s business as usual at the stores.

In the court filings, the company said its dealing with more than $240 million in debt. But, they also say they’ve lined up more than $40 million in new financing. It recently announced plans to feature products from the shutter home goods chain “Bed, Bath and Beyond” in its stores.

The Container Store has retail outlets in Thousand Oaks and Oxnard.