Employee shot at Ventura County store dies nearly two weeks after attack

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 23, 2024 at 1:10 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Man was shot December 11th in Santa Paula store. Gunman still at large.

An employee at a Santa Paula discount store died nearly two weeks after he was shot on the job.

George Toumas was shot, and critically wounded at the Thomas 99 Cent Plus Store on Harvard Boulevard December 11. The 50-year-old Ventura man remained in critical condition for days before dying.

Santa Paula Police detectives aren't releasing details about the shooting, like whether it occurred during a robbery or if something else was involved.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco