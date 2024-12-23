Employee shot at Ventura County store dies nearly two weeks after attack
Man was shot December 11th in Santa Paula store. Gunman still at large.
An employee at a Santa Paula discount store died nearly two weeks after he was shot on the job.
George Toumas was shot, and critically wounded at the Thomas 99 Cent Plus Store on Harvard Boulevard December 11. The 50-year-old Ventura man remained in critical condition for days before dying.
Santa Paula Police detectives aren't releasing details about the shooting, like whether it occurred during a robbery or if something else was involved.