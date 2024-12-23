Bird flu called the cause of death for two cats in Santa Barbara County

Bird flu is being blamed for the deaths of two domestic cats in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Public Health officials say the two cats were from different households

They say it’s possible the cats came in contact with infected wild birds, or their feces. They developed severe neurological problems leading to their deaths.

Health officials say there is no evidence of local cat-to-cat, cat-to-human, or human-to-human spread of H5 bird flu. The say the risk to humans is considered low.

There have been more than 60 human cases recorded nationwide. The virus has been found in some wild birds, poultry, and dairy cows.

People are being advised to avoid raw dairy products, and undercooked meat products. You should also avoid contact with dead birds, and keep pets away from wild birds.