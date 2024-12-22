Federal prosecutors indict LA, Ventura County men in what they call massive investment fraud scheme

A Ventura County man is one of two people indicted in what federal prosecutors call a massive fraud scheme.

A six count indictment claims the men stole more than $22 million from people who thought they were investing in cryptocurrency.

Prosecutors say Gabriel Hay of Beverly Hills and Gavin Mayo of Thousand Oaks were each charged with a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud, and one count of stalking.

Investigators say the men collected the money over a three year long period, but then abandoned the project, and failed to return the money. They say the men falsely promoted the NFT (nonfungible token) project.

The men haven't entered pleas to the federal charges yet.