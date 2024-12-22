Stay out of the water! Dangerous surf conditions for parts of the Tri-Counties

We could see dangerous surf conditions, and the potential for coastal flooding in the Tri-Counties for the next few days.

National Weather Service meteorologists say the Central Coast could see 18 to 25 foot high waves, while the South Coast may have 12-18 foot waves.

They warn the waves are strong enough that they could potentially damage piers, and top sea walls and jetties. Coastal flooding could impact beach roads and parking lots.

Boater are being cautioned to keep their craft in safe harbor areas. People are being warned to stay away from rock walls and jetties.

There is a High Surf Warning for Central Coast beaches, and some Ventura County beaches. There's a High Surf Advisory for Southern Santa Barbara County beaches.

The dangerous conditions are expected to remain in the forecast through midday Tuesday.