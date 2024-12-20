The Tri-Counties unemployment picture? Up, down, or the same, depending on the county

Just released numbers show a mixed unemployment picture for the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County held steady at a 4.9% jobless rate from October to November.

Santa Barbara County had a slight uptick, with the percentage of people out of work moving from 4.2% to 4.3%. And, San Luis Obispo County showed a slight drop, with an even 4% unemployment rate in October, and 3.9% in November.

Statewide, the jobless rate held steady month-to-month at 5.4%. 11,000 new non-farm jobs were added during the month.