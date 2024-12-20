2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

The Tri-Counties unemployment picture? Up, down, or the same, depending on the county

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 20, 2024 at 4:58 PM PST
EDD

The state jobless rate remains unchanged month to month.

Just released numbers show a mixed unemployment picture for the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County held steady at a 4.9% jobless rate from October to November.

Santa Barbara County had a slight uptick, with the percentage of people out of work moving from 4.2% to 4.3%. And, San Luis Obispo County showed a slight drop, with an even 4% unemployment rate in October, and 3.9% in November.

Statewide, the jobless rate held steady month-to-month at 5.4%. 11,000 new non-farm jobs were added during the month.
Tags
california coast newsjobless ratecal coast newsunemployment
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco