State agency okays controversial restart of oil pipeline which ruptured in Santa Barbara County

Controversial efforts to restart the oil pipeline in Santa Barbara County which ruptured in 2015, causing a major spill have received a major boost. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has given its approval to restart efforts.

The agency has administrative control over pipelines, and can make a decision like this after its own internal review process. But, environmental groups blasted the decision. They want a public environmental review.

The 2015 accident spilled about 140,000 gallons of oil on the Gaviota Coast.

Santa Barbara's Environmental Defense Center contends even with some added safety measures, the old pipeline is another disaster waiting to happen.

Reopening the pipeline would set the stage for reactivating three offshore oil platforms which have been idle since the accident. In a regulatory filing, Sable Offshore Corportation said it hopes to begin testing of the pipeline next month.