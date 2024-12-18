2024
California Coast News

Taking it to the streets: Santa Barbara Police visiting bars to educate people about DUI issue

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 18, 2024 at 2:36 PM PST
Emily Andreeva
/
Unsplash

Bar customers are being invisted to take breathalyzer tests, to learn more about how easy it is to become an impared driver.

Teams of police officers are going to be visiting some popular South Coast bars Thursday night, to try to get people thinking about the dangers of drinking and driving.

It’s the Santa Barbara Police Department’s “Know Your Limit” campaign.

Officers will invite some Santa Barbara bar customers to voluntarily take breathalyzer tests, to see if they can guess their blood alcohol content. They’ll also pass out information on how different types of drinks can impact you.

Aside from the dangers of hurting someone, or hurting yourself, the average cost of a first-time DUI offense in more than $13,000.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
