Taking it to the streets: Santa Barbara Police visiting bars to educate people about DUI issue

Teams of police officers are going to be visiting some popular South Coast bars Thursday night, to try to get people thinking about the dangers of drinking and driving.

It’s the Santa Barbara Police Department’s “Know Your Limit” campaign.

Officers will invite some Santa Barbara bar customers to voluntarily take breathalyzer tests, to see if they can guess their blood alcohol content. They’ll also pass out information on how different types of drinks can impact you.

Aside from the dangers of hurting someone, or hurting yourself, the average cost of a first-time DUI offense in more than $13,000.