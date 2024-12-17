It took two car chases, but burglary suspect arrested in Ventura County

It took two separate car chases, but a jail parolee wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery in Ventura County has been arrested.

The burglary occurred in the Hollywood Beach area just outside of Oxnard early Monday morning. Deputies spotted Jordan Corrales of Oxnard leaving the scene. They say he refused to stop. A chase started, but officers discontinued it after bystanders were potentially threatened.

Then, Tuesday morning officers spotted him driving in Camarillo. There was a second chase, which ended when the car stopped in Oxnard. Corrales and two other men tried to flee on foot, but were quickly arrested.

The Oxnard man is being held on burglary and evading arrest charges, as well as for a parole violation.