California Coast News

Temporary stoplight being added to Central Coast highway to alleviate traffic caused by construction

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 16, 2024 at 11:51 AM PST
A temporary stoplight is being added to help with traffic congestion caused by a major construction project on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Caltrans
Light will be at Highway 154/Baseline Avenue interchange.

Commuters in the Santa Ynez Valley are going to discover a new, temporary traffic signal that’s going to pop up later this week.

Caltrans is building a roundabout at the Highway 154-Baseline Avenue intersection. The work is creating a lot of traffic in the area, and community residents asked for help.

Caltrans did a traffic study, and discovered four way stop signs would add to delays. So, a temporary traffic signal is being installed. Plans are for it to be operational Wednesday, in time to help with the heavier than normal traffic expected on Highway 154 through the holidays.

The $8.3 million roundabout project is expected to be done, and ready for use next summer.
