Telethon raises more than $450,000 to help those in need in Santa Barbara County

Hundreds of people helped those in need in Santa Barbara County, by contributing more than $450,000 during a telethon over the weekend.

The 2024 Unity Telethon raised money for Santa Barbara’s Unity Shoppe, which helps families and seniors in need with food, clothing, and holiday presents.

Clients shop at the nonprofit’s store to pick out items, but there is no bill. They get them free. It’s expected there will be 30,000 shopping trips to the store by the end of the year, the most in its history.

The three hour broadcast on KEYT television included appearance by celebrities like Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Jeff Bridges, Rob Lowe, and Brad Paisley.