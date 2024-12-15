2024
Telethon raises more than $450,000 to help those in need in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 15, 2024 at 10:03 PM PST
The 2024 Unity Shoppe Telethon raised more than $450,000 people to help people in need in Santa Barbara County.
KEYT

Unity Shoppe helps tens of thousands of people annually with food, clothing, and more.

Hundreds of people helped those in need in Santa Barbara County, by contributing more than $450,000 during a telethon over the weekend.

The 2024 Unity Telethon raised money for Santa Barbara’s Unity Shoppe, which helps families and seniors in need with food, clothing, and holiday presents.

Clients shop at the nonprofit’s store to pick out items, but there is no bill. They get them free. It’s expected there will be 30,000 shopping trips to the store by the end of the year, the most in its history.

The three hour broadcast on KEYT television included appearance by celebrities like Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Jeff Bridges, Rob Lowe, and Brad Paisley.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
