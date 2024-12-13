Ventura County man gets life sentence for beatings which left his young daughter permanently injured

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to life in state prison for beating his four-year old-daughter so badly that she suffered permanent brain damage and paralysis.

Tekquan Alexander was convicted of three felony counts, including torture and assault of the little girl in their Thousand Oaks home. She was attacked multiple times in November of 2021.

The now seven-year-old girl suffered permanent injuries, and requires around-the-clock medical care.