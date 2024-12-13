Rain for the Tri-Counties? Depends on your location!

A pair of storms is headed towards the Tri-Counties, with the best chance of rain for the Central Coast.

The first system is expected around daybreak Saturday. It could be heavy at times in San Luis Obispo County, with more than an inch of rain possible.

But, the fast moving storm is only expected to mean about a tenth of an inch of rain for northern Santa Barbara County, and little to no rain for southern Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County.

A second system is expected to arrive late Sunday or early Monday, but once again the rain will be focused north of Point Conception.