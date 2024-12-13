2024
California Coast News

Rain for the Tri-Counties? Depends on your location!

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 13, 2024 at 11:28 AM PST
KCLU

San Luis Obispo County could get some strong rainfall, but not much expected for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

A pair of storms is headed towards the Tri-Counties, with the best chance of rain for the Central Coast.

The first system is expected around daybreak Saturday. It could be heavy at times in San Luis Obispo County, with more than an inch of rain possible.

But, the fast moving storm is only expected to mean about a tenth of an inch of rain for northern Santa Barbara County, and little to no rain for southern Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County.

A second system is expected to arrive late Sunday or early Monday, but once again the rain will be focused north of Point Conception.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
