On the naughty list? Santa Barbara County deputies say they arrest man for stealing Xmas trees

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested someone who will be on Santa’s naughty list because he stole Christmas trees and wreaths.

On Monday, deputies received a report that someone had stolen multiple Christmas trees and wreaths from a Christmas tree lot in Goleta. Their investigation led them to a Santa Barbara man.

On Wednesday, officers arrested the 43-year-old man at his home. They say they recovered some of the trees and wreaths.

The man was arrested on a felony burglary charge. The stolen items which were recovered were returned to the Patterson Avenue nursery.

