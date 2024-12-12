2024
On the naughty list? Santa Barbara County deputies say they arrest man for stealing Xmas trees

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 12, 2024 at 11:05 AM PST
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies say they recovered a stolen Christmas tree and some stolen wreaths taken from a Goleta nursery.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested someone who will be on Santa’s naughty list because he stole Christmas trees and wreaths.

On Monday, deputies received a report that someone had stolen multiple Christmas trees and wreaths from a Christmas tree lot in Goleta. Their investigation led them to a Santa Barbara man.

On Wednesday, officers arrested the 43-year-old man at his home. They say they recovered some of the trees and wreaths.

The man was arrested on a felony burglary charge. The stolen items which were recovered were returned to the Patterson Avenue nursery.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco