On the naughty list? Santa Barbara County deputies say they arrest man for stealing Xmas trees
Officers say the recover a stolen tree and wreaths taken from a Goleta nursery.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested someone who will be on Santa’s naughty list because he stole Christmas trees and wreaths.
On Monday, deputies received a report that someone had stolen multiple Christmas trees and wreaths from a Christmas tree lot in Goleta. Their investigation led them to a Santa Barbara man.
On Wednesday, officers arrested the 43-year-old man at his home. They say they recovered some of the trees and wreaths.
The man was arrested on a felony burglary charge. The stolen items which were recovered were returned to the Patterson Avenue nursery.