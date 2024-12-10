Wildfire forces evacuations in Malibu: Blaze impacts some Ventura County commuters

A more than 2200 acre-plus wildfire is burning out of control in the Malibu area Tuesday morning.

The Franklin Fire started just before 11 Monday night. Strong Santa Ana winds quickly pushed it out of control. It’s destroyed a number of structures.

There are mandatory evacuations east of Malibu Canyon. Pepperdine University had students sheltering in place on campus.

The fire is in Los Angeles County, but there are some impacts for Ventura County. The Pacific Coast Highway is completely closed to people trying to travel from Ventura County to Los Angeles County. It's shut down from Kanan Dume Road to Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Also closed is a section of Las Virgenes Road from Mulholland Drive to Malibu.

Commuters trying to get from Ventura County to LA’s Westside or LAX will need to use Highway 101.

Meanwhile, wildfire concerns remain high in Ventura County because of the strong Santa Ana winds. There was brush fire in the county early Tuesday morning. A blaze just southwest of Fillmore burned a few acres of land. It started just before two a.m., but firefighters quickly knocked it down before it could threaten any structures.

The Ventura County Fire Department has sent a number of firefighters to help battle the blaze.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect, but the wind is expected to ease Tuesday afternoon.

