California Coast News

Teen fatally injured at Newbury Park home: Suspect arrested at nearby Newbury Park High School

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 6, 2024 at 12:21 AM PST
Lance Orozco
A naked man was arrested on the Newbury Park High School football field a short time after a teen was fatally injured at a nearby home. Investigators say the two knew each other.

A teenager is dead, and a man suspected of killing him was arrested on the football field of a nearby high school in the Conejo Valley.

Deputies were called to a home on the 400 block of Jeanne Court in Newbury Park just after eight Thursday night by reports of a disturbance.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Ashley Barrios says they arrived to find a teenager who suffered what she described as a blunt force trauma. He died a short time later at a hospital.

Minutes later, deputies were called to nearby Newbury Park High School, by reports of a naked man on campus. The school was placed on lockdown.

The man was arrested on the football field. Investigators say he is the suspect in the killing, and that the man in his 20's knew the victim. They aren't saying whether the two were related.

No one else was hurt. The names of the victim, and suspect haven’t been released yet.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
