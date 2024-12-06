2024
California Coast News

Just released final election results for Ventura County show mixed results for school bond measures

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 6, 2024 at 1:42 PM PST
Element 5 Digital
/
Unsplash

They pass in the Oxnard Union High School District, and Briggs Elementary District, but two measures fail in Santa Paula.

Ventura County election officials this week certified the final results of the November 5th election, and it means good news for two school districts, and not so good for another.

The Oxnard Union High School District’s Measure E passed with a 57% yes vote. It needed 55% to pass. The vote count was too close to call for weeks. It will allow the district to sell $285 million dollars in bonds for major facilities improvements.

The Briggs Elementary School District’s $4.9 million bond measure also passed. Measure G just squeaked by with a 56% yes vote.

Two school bond measures in Santa Paula didn’t fare as well. Measure M, to help elementary schools, received a 52% yes vote. It needed 55% to pass. And Measure N, which would have raised $36 million to help the high school, including the addition of a community swimming pool, also failed. It received a 53% yes vote, again falling short of the necessary 55% for passage.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
