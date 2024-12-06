ID of Newbury Park man arrested for teen's murder released: Suspect's father is a convicted murderer

The identity of a man accused of killing a teenager in Newbury Park has been released, and they may be related.

It started at around 8 Thursday night, when an ambulance and deputies were called to a home on Jeanne Court in Newbury Park. They found a teenager with severe trauma wounds. The 15-year old was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Lance Orozco / KCLU The Jeanne Court home where the fatal Thursday night attack occurred.

Deputies identified Zuberi Sharp as the suspect in the murder. He was arrested a short time later. He was nude, and on the football field at Newbury Park High School when he was taken into custody. The situation led to the temporary lockdown of the high school.

Authorities say the two knew each other, but at this point haven't confirmed the relationship between the two.

Sharp is being held on a murder charge.

No one else was hurt.

This isn’t the first time Sharp’s family has been part of a murder investigation. In 2007, his father, Calvin Sharp, was convicted of stabbing and killing a six year old boy, and seriously injuring the boy’s mother and a neighbor who tried to intervene.

The senior Sharp is currently serving a life without the possibility of parole sentence.

