Mental health care group offers free group counseling program for those impacted by Mountain Fire
The New Beginnings Center will offer evening group sessions in Camarillo.
A mental health care organization in Ventura County is offering a free group counseling program for people impacted by the Mountain Fire.
The New Beginnings Center will conduct meetings every other Tuesday night at their center in Camarillo.
Counselors will help group members deal with the feelings of distress, loss, and fear some may be feeling in the wake of the disaster. You can find details here.