California Coast News

Mental health care group offers free group counseling program for those impacted by Mountain Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 5, 2024 at 2:39 PM PST
One of the homes destroyed by Ventura County's Mountain Fire.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the homes destroyed by Ventura County's Mountain Fire.

The New Beginnings Center will offer evening group sessions in Camarillo.

A mental health care organization in Ventura County is offering a free group counseling program for people impacted by the Mountain Fire.

The New Beginnings Center will conduct meetings every other Tuesday night at their center in Camarillo.

Counselors will help group members deal with the feelings of distress, loss, and fear some may be feeling in the wake of the disaster. You can find details here.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
