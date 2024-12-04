Ventura County man gets 50 years to life state prison sentence for torture, murder of girlfriend
Ventura County Sheriff's detectives identified second victim who survived attacks.
A Ventura County man has received a 50 years to life sentence for the torture, and murder of his girlfriend.
Prosecutors say after days of abuse, Saul Nava killed Alisen Takacs-Escobar in their Thousand Oaks apartment.
The 24 year old man was convicted of a half dozen felony counts, including first degree murder, torture, and kidnapping.
During the investigation, Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives found a second victim who survived her attacks.