California Coast News

Ventura County man gets 50 years to life state prison sentence for torture, murder of girlfriend

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 4, 2024 at 2:36 PM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives identified second victim who survived attacks.

A Ventura County man has received a 50 years to life sentence for the torture, and murder of his girlfriend.

Prosecutors say after days of abuse, Saul Nava killed Alisen Takacs-Escobar in their Thousand Oaks apartment.

The 24 year old man was convicted of a half dozen felony counts, including first degree murder, torture, and kidnapping.

During the investigation, Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives found a second victim who survived her attacks.
