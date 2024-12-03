2024
California Coast News

Helping families during the holidays: Toys For Tots campaign rounds up toys in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 3, 2024 at 12:01 PM PST
Soraya Irving
/
Unsplash

Toys can be dropped off at Santa Barbara County Fire Department stations, and county administration buildings. The Unity Shoppe will handle distribution.

There’s a chance for you to help families in need in Santa Barbara County.

The county has teamed up with the U.S. Marines Toys For Tots program, and Santa Barbara’s Unity Shoppe to collect toys for children.

People can drop off new, unwrapped toys at any Santa Barbara County Fire Station, or the lobbies of the county government administration buildings in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

The toys collected in Santa Barbara County will stay in the county, and will be distributed through the Unity Shoppe.
