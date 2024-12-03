Grant provides new support for some college students facing homelessness issues in Ventura County

A South Coast university has received a $1.7 million grant to help students facing homelessness.

Cal State Channel Islands will get $400,000 annually through 2028 to support a program to provide aid for students facing a housing crisis.

The money is a grant from the California State University system’s Chancellor’s office. A study showed that during the 2022 academic year, there were nearly 250,000 college students in California who were homeless, or facing housing insecurity issues.

Cal State Channel Islands officials say they know they have students who have been couch surfing with friends, living in their cars, or on the brink of eviction. They say the funding will allow the university to provide expanded help to many of these students.