Final Santa Barbara County election results show three school bond measures pass, and two fail

Santa Barbara County elections officials certified the final results from the November 5 election Tuesday, and there’s bad news for some school districts. Three school bond measures passed, but two others narrowly failed.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District had a $194 million bond measure on the ballot to repair and upgrade facilities. Measure J received a 53% yes vote, but needed 55% to pass.

And, the tiny College School District had an $18 million bond measure on the ballot. Measure L received a 52% yes vote, again falling short of the 55% needed for passage.

Voters in the Lompoc Unified, Hope, and Santa Maria/Bonita school districts all approved their bond measures.

And, a controversial $198 million Santa Barbara City College bond measure ended up passing by a solid margin. The final numbers show it passed with a 60% yes vote.

