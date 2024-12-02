2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Meeting set to help people who lost homes, and other structures to Mountain Fire deal with debris

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 2, 2024 at 5:23 PM PST
One of the many homes destroyed by the Mountain wildfire in Ventura County.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the many homes destroyed by the Mountain wildfire in Ventura County.

Officials will host Wednesday night meeting in Camarillo to talk about debris removal options.

Hundreds of people are dealing with aftermath of losing their homes, and other structures to last month’s Mountain Fire in Ventura County. Firefighters say 162 structures, and 56 outbuildings were destroyed.

One of the issues facing property owners is dealing with debris removal, which can be a difficult process because of the presence of toxic, and hazardous materials.

On Wednesday, Ventura County and state officials will host a workshop outlining potential debris removal efforts. There is a county led program, and there is a second which allows property owners to use their own certified debris removal contractors.

The workshop will take place at 6:30 Wednesday night, at the Ventura County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Camarillo.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscamarillosomisbrush fire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco