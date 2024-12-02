Meeting set to help people who lost homes, and other structures to Mountain Fire deal with debris

Hundreds of people are dealing with aftermath of losing their homes, and other structures to last month’s Mountain Fire in Ventura County. Firefighters say 162 structures, and 56 outbuildings were destroyed.

One of the issues facing property owners is dealing with debris removal, which can be a difficult process because of the presence of toxic, and hazardous materials.

On Wednesday, Ventura County and state officials will host a workshop outlining potential debris removal efforts. There is a county led program, and there is a second which allows property owners to use their own certified debris removal contractors.

The workshop will take place at 6:30 Wednesday night, at the Ventura County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Camarillo.