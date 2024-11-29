2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Man dies following Thanksgiving day stabbing in Ventura

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 29, 2024 at 12:39 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives trying to unravel what led to death.

Thanksgiving morning got off to a tough start in Ventura, with a large fight which apparently led to a fatal stabbing.

Police were called to the 300 block of East Main Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday, by reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived as a number of people were fleeing the scene. They found a 24-year-old man on the ground with a stab wound.

Paramedics were unable to save the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsventura pdstabbing death
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco