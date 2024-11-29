Man dies following Thanksgiving day stabbing in Ventura

Thanksgiving morning got off to a tough start in Ventura, with a large fight which apparently led to a fatal stabbing.

Police were called to the 300 block of East Main Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday, by reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived as a number of people were fleeing the scene. They found a 24-year-old man on the ground with a stab wound.

Paramedics were unable to save the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.