California Coast News

Rain! The Central Coast getting decent amounts, but only light rainfall expected for South Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 25, 2024 at 3:45 PM PST
Projected rainfall totals for this week.
National Weather Service
Projected rainfall totals for this week.

1-3" predicted for Central Coast, with a half inch in the forecast south of Point Conception.

It’s been a soggy Monday for parts of the Central Coast, but light showers are the story for the South Coast. A low pressure system off the coast of Oregon is behind the storm.

A weak atmospheric river is creating moderate rainfall for parts of San Luis Obispo, and northern Santa Barbara Counties with 1-3” of rain possible.

Areas south of Point Conception may only get a half inch of rain. The best chances of rain for Ventura County are Monday into Tuesday.

There are no flood warnings or watches for the region. Clearing is expected for Thanksgiving.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
