Rain! The Central Coast getting decent amounts, but only light rainfall expected for South Coast

It’s been a soggy Monday for parts of the Central Coast, but light showers are the story for the South Coast. A low pressure system off the coast of Oregon is behind the storm.

A weak atmospheric river is creating moderate rainfall for parts of San Luis Obispo, and northern Santa Barbara Counties with 1-3” of rain possible.

Areas south of Point Conception may only get a half inch of rain. The best chances of rain for Ventura County are Monday into Tuesday.

There are no flood warnings or watches for the region. Clearing is expected for Thanksgiving.

