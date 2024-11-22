2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 22, 2024 at 2:42 PM PST
USGS

Magnitude 3.5 quake hits at 2:15 Friday afternoon, with an epicenter four miles north of Malibu. No damage is reported.

Did you feel it? An earthquake rocked parts of the Tri-Counties Friday afternoon.

The magnitude 3.5 quake happened at 2:15 p.m. The epicenter was about four miles north of Malibu.

There are no reports of damage.

The quake was felt in much of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Many people in the Conejo Valley and Malibu reported feeling it.

The epicenter of Friday's quake is the same general area north of Malibu where a magnitude 4.7 quake happened in September. It was followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsearthquakeswestlake villagequakemalibu
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco