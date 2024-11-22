Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

Did you feel it? An earthquake rocked parts of the Tri-Counties Friday afternoon.

The magnitude 3.5 quake happened at 2:15 p.m. The epicenter was about four miles north of Malibu.

There are no reports of damage.

The quake was felt in much of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Many people in the Conejo Valley and Malibu reported feeling it.

The epicenter of Friday's quake is the same general area north of Malibu where a magnitude 4.7 quake happened in September. It was followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.