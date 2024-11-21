2024
California Coast News

Volunteers help clean up trash in the Channel Islands

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 21, 2024 at 10:20 PM PST
Volunteers helped clean up two of the Channel Islands this week.
Santa Barbara Channelkeeper
Cleanup efforts target two islands.

It’s been a busy week for a group of people who wanted to help make the Channel Islands a bit cleaner, by doing a unique cleanup project.

Two dozen volunteers went to two of the islands to collect old fishing gear and trash. They went to Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands, removing more than a ton of debris.

The project is sponsored by Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, in conjunction with Island Packers, the Santa Barbara Adventure Company, and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

The volunteers loaded the junk onto kayaks, and took it out to a boat for disposal on the mainland. It’s the fifth year for the cleanup project, which is sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
