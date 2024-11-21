Plan to merge Northern California maritime academy with Central Coast university approved

A unique, and little known maritime academy in California is going to be merged into a Central Coast university, as part of a major cost savings plan.

The Cal State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo will be integrated with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The nearly 100 year old academy trains students for maritime careers.

Under the plan approved by Cal State Trustees, Cal Poly’s president will oversee the two campuses. Administrative functions like human resources and payroll will be handled by the San Luis Obispo campus, saving money. There will be joint faculty/academy senates, one associated students organization, and one alumni association.

Plans call for the administrative changes to take place next July, with academy students officially become Cal Poly students next fall.