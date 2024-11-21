2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Plan to merge Northern California maritime academy with Central Coast university approved

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 21, 2024 at 11:11 PM PST
The California State University system has approved a plan to take Cal Maritime, a financially struggling maritime academy in Northern California that's part of the CSU network and integrating it into Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to save money.
Cal Maritime
The California State University system has approved a plan to take Cal Maritime, a financially struggling maritime academy in Northern California that's part of the CSU network and integrating it into Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to save money.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo will handle administrative functions for the Cal Maritime Academy in Vallejo.

A unique, and little known maritime academy in California is going to be merged into a Central Coast university, as part of a major cost savings plan.

The Cal State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo will be integrated with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The nearly 100 year old academy trains students for maritime careers.

Under the plan approved by Cal State Trustees, Cal Poly’s president will oversee the two campuses. Administrative functions like human resources and payroll will be handled by the San Luis Obispo campus, saving money. There will be joint faculty/academy senates, one associated students organization, and one alumni association.

Plans call for the administrative changes to take place next July, with academy students officially become Cal Poly students next fall.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscal poly sloslo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco