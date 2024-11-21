2024
California Coast News

Assistance center for those impacted by Ventura County's Mountain Fire set to close

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 21, 2024 at 10:40 PM PST
One of the many homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the many homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire.

Officials say it helped close to 300 households.

The center set up to provide one stop assistance to those impacted by Ventura County’s Mountain brush fire is set to close this weekend.

The Local Assistance Center has helped close to 300 households since November 14. Ventura County, state, federal, and non-profit agencies have had representatives on hand to help with issues like debris removal and finding loans to rebuild.

The center is at the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, before permanently closing Saturday night.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
