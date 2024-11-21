Assistance center for those impacted by Ventura County's Mountain Fire set to close

The center set up to provide one stop assistance to those impacted by Ventura County’s Mountain brush fire is set to close this weekend.

The Local Assistance Center has helped close to 300 households since November 14. Ventura County, state, federal, and non-profit agencies have had representatives on hand to help with issues like debris removal and finding loans to rebuild.

The center is at the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, before permanently closing Saturday night.