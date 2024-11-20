2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Preliminary cleanup of debris from buildings burned in Mountain Fire starts: Toxic wastes a priority

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 20, 2024 at 2:40 PM PST
One of the Camarillo homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the Camarillo homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire.

Ventura County, state crews are surveying destroyed and damaged buildings, and removing accessible wastes they find.

Two weeks after the Mountain Fire destroyed or damaged 370 structures in Ventura County, work is underway on cleaning up some of the toxic debris left in its wake.

Cleaning up the debris from a destroyed, or heavily damaged home isn’t as simple as bulldozing it away. It contains a number of toxic wastes, ranging from paints and pesticides to in some cases asbestos.

Teams from Ventura County’s Environmental Health Division, and the State Department of Toxic Substances Control are out inspecting properties where buildings were fully, or partially destroyed by the November 6 inferno.

As they do the inspections, the teams are removing any visible, and accessible hazardous wastes. The service is free, and property owners don’t have to file a request for the help. The teams are doing it as they find hazardous materials.

The process is expected to take about four weeks. Then, phase two will take place, which is a comprehensive cleanup. It’s still unclear whether the state, or the county will manage that part of the process.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newswildfirescamarillosomis
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco