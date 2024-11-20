Preliminary cleanup of debris from buildings burned in Mountain Fire starts: Toxic wastes a priority

Two weeks after the Mountain Fire destroyed or damaged 370 structures in Ventura County, work is underway on cleaning up some of the toxic debris left in its wake.

Cleaning up the debris from a destroyed, or heavily damaged home isn’t as simple as bulldozing it away. It contains a number of toxic wastes, ranging from paints and pesticides to in some cases asbestos.

Teams from Ventura County’s Environmental Health Division, and the State Department of Toxic Substances Control are out inspecting properties where buildings were fully, or partially destroyed by the November 6 inferno.

As they do the inspections, the teams are removing any visible, and accessible hazardous wastes. The service is free, and property owners don’t have to file a request for the help. The teams are doing it as they find hazardous materials.

The process is expected to take about four weeks. Then, phase two will take place, which is a comprehensive cleanup. It’s still unclear whether the state, or the county will manage that part of the process.