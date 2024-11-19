Unemployment shows slight bump up in Tri-Counties, as well as statewide

Unemployment has increased slightly in the Tri-Counties and statewide.

In Ventura County, the jobless rate went from 4.8% in September to 4.9% in October. Santa Barbara County also had a slight month-to-month uptick, moving from 4.1% to 4.2%.

In San Luis Obispo County, unemployment numbers remained flat, standing at an even 4% for both September and October.

Statewide, the month-to-month jobless rate rose from 5.3% to 5.4%. For the first time in months, the number of jobs statewide also dropped. There were 5500 fewer jobs in October. In September, 12,700 jobs were added statewide.

