2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Unemployment shows slight bump up in Tri-Counties, as well as statewide

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 19, 2024 at 12:36 PM PST
EDD

Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties both have a tenth of a percent increase in October. San Luis Obispo County remains unchanged month to month.

Unemployment has increased slightly in the Tri-Counties and statewide.

In Ventura County, the jobless rate went from 4.8% in September to 4.9% in October. Santa Barbara County also had a slight month-to-month uptick, moving from 4.1% to 4.2%.

In San Luis Obispo County, unemployment numbers remained flat, standing at an even 4% for both September and October.

Statewide, the month-to-month jobless rate rose from 5.3% to 5.4%. For the first time in months, the number of jobs statewide also dropped. There were 5500 fewer jobs in October. In September, 12,700 jobs were added statewide.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsjobless rateunemploymentunemployment rate
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco