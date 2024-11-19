Property tax relief may be available for those impacted by Ventura County's Mountain Fire

People who have property damaged by Ventura County’s Mountain wildfire may be eligible for property tax relief.

Officials with the Ventura County Assessor’s Office say they will work with owners to adjust their property’s current assessment to take into account damage and reduce the current year’s property taxes.

The Assessor’s Office is currently compiling information on damaged properties. It will use the list it creates to automatically lower taxes without an application from the property owner. But, property owners can still submit applications for reassessment.

The office has staff members at the Local Assistance Center set up to help those impacted by the fire. It’s at the Ventura County Office of Education’s Conference Center in Camarillo and is daily Mondays through Saturdays.

