New program provides grants for electrical vehicle chargers along major Ventura County highway

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 18, 2024 at 11:41 AM PST
The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District is working to install EV chargers along Highway 126 in Ventura County to reduce pollution in the corridor.
Clean Power Alliance
The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District is working to install EV chargers along Highway 126 in Ventura County to reduce pollution in the corridor.

The goal is to reduce pollution for people who live and work along Highway 126 in Ventura County

A Ventura County agency is offering grants to help public agencies and private businesses install new electric vehicle chargers along an underserved highway in the county.

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District set up a $1.5 million dollar grant fund for the installation and operation of chargers along Highway 126.

A Caltrans study shows an estimated 175,000 cars and truck use the corridor a day, creating pollution for Santa Paula, Fillmore, and Piru. The goal is to reduce contaminants in those communities, which state officials say are disproportionately impacted by the problem.

The grants will fund up to 100% of EV chargers being installed by public agencies for public use. Grants are available at lower levels for private projects. The money for the grants comes from a surcharge on annual vehicle registration fees.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
