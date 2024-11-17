Project to repair storm damage on section of Highway 101 on Central Coast complete
Project repaired damage from 2023 storms.
A project to repair some major storm damage on Highway 101 on the Gaviota Coast is complete.
The work fixed damaged caused in 2023 by storms to the highway in the Arroyo Hondo Vista Point area.
The work included slope and shoulder reconstruction, the removal and replacement of some guardrails, the installation of drainage systems, and pavement repair.
The emergency repair project cost $14.7 million.