Donate
California Coast News

Project to repair storm damage on section of Highway 101 on Central Coast complete

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 17, 2024 at 8:28 PM PST
A $14.7 million dollar project to repair some storm damage to Highway 101 on the Gaviota Coast is complete.
Caltrans
A project to repair some major storm damage on Highway 101 on the Gaviota Coast is complete.

The work fixed damaged caused in 2023 by storms to the highway in the Arroyo Hondo Vista Point area.

The work included slope and shoulder reconstruction, the removal and replacement of some guardrails, the installation of drainage systems, and pavement repair.

The emergency repair project cost $14.7 million.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
