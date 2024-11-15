2024
California Coast News

New sport coming to South Coast university: Cal Lutheran adding women's flag football

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 15, 2024 at 1:12 PM PST

It will start as a club sport, but the goal is to eventually field an NCAA team.

It’s a hot new sport in the women’s sports world. A Ventura County university is the newest to add it as a sanctioned activity.

California Lutheran University is going to debut women’s flag football as an offering. The plan is to have it as a club sport in the spring, and then a NCAA Division III sanctioned sport in the 2026-2027 school year.

It’s now an official high school sport in 11 states. Dozens of colleges have programs, or are in the process of adding them.

It’s going to be an Olympic event at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco