New sport coming to South Coast university: Cal Lutheran adding women's flag football

It’s a hot new sport in the women’s sports world. A Ventura County university is the newest to add it as a sanctioned activity.

California Lutheran University is going to debut women’s flag football as an offering. The plan is to have it as a club sport in the spring, and then a NCAA Division III sanctioned sport in the 2026-2027 school year.

It’s now an official high school sport in 11 states. Dozens of colleges have programs, or are in the process of adding them.

It’s going to be an Olympic event at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.