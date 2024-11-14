New assistance center opens to help people impacted by Ventura County's Mountain Fire

Firefighters are now closing in on full containment of Ventura County’s Mountain wildfire, which has destroyed or damaged 365 buildings.

Containment now stands at 82%.

240 buildings have been confirmed destroyed, and 125 damaged. It's still unclear how many of the structures are homes,

A new center opened in Camarillo today to help people impacted by the fire.

The conference rooms at the Ventura County Office of Education were packed, as people visited booths at the Local Assistance Center to get help with everything from how to remove the debris of a home to replacing a driver’s license.

"We're here to be a one-stop shop for them, in order to understand how they get through the recovery process, and to let them know we are coming alongside them to help them every step of the way," said Natalie Hernandez, who is Ventura County’s Public Information Officer.

She said there are local, state, and federal agencies represented, as well as some non-profits.

The Local Assistance Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily every day of the week except Sundays. The center is at 5100 Adolfo Road in Camarillo.

