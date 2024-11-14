2024
New assistance center opens to help people impacted by Ventura County's Mountain Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 14, 2024 at 4:11 PM PST
One of the Camarillo Heights homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the Camarillo Heights homes destroyed by the Mountain Fire.

It brings local, state, and federal agencies plus non-profits to one spot so people hit by the fire can get one-stop assistance.

Firefighters are now closing in on full containment of Ventura County’s Mountain wildfire, which has destroyed or damaged 365 buildings.

Containment now stands at 82%.

240 buildings have been confirmed destroyed, and 125 damaged. It's still unclear how many of the structures are homes,

A new center opened in Camarillo today to help people impacted by the fire.

The conference rooms at the Ventura County Office of Education were packed, as people visited booths at the Local Assistance Center to get help with everything from how to remove the debris of a home to replacing a driver’s license.

"We're here to be a one-stop shop for them, in order to understand how they get through the recovery process, and to let them know we are coming alongside them to help them every step of the way," said Natalie Hernandez, who is Ventura County’s Public Information Officer.

She said there are local, state, and federal agencies represented, as well as some non-profits.

The Local Assistance Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily every day of the week except Sundays. The center is at 5100 Adolfo Road in Camarillo.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
