California Coast News

Court rejects effort to stop controversial tree removal project in Los Padres National Forest

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 14, 2024 at 12:42 PM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Plan calls for thinning trees and chaparral on more than 750 acres of land between Reyes peak and Pine Mountain in Ventura County.

A federal court declined to stop a controversial tree and chaparral removal project on a section of the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.

The Forest Service wants to thin specific areas of more than 750 acres of forest between Reyes Peak and Pine Mountain, saying the goal is to remove diseased trees and to reduce the wildfire threat.

But, a coalition of environmental groups, along with Ventura County and the City of Ojai challenged the plan. They say it would damage the environment, and impact wildlife. They filed a lawsuit, arguing the project needs more environmental review.

A federal court judge ruled last year that the work was legal. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an appeal. The ruling clears the way for the project to proceed. Officials with the environmental coalition say they are trying to figure out how best to continue the fight.
