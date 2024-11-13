To the rescue! New Coast Guard Air Station in Ventura County providing coverage for region

The nation's first new Coast Guard Air station in a quarter of a century has been officially dedicated in Ventura County.

The $70 million base located at Naval Base Ventura County will be home to three Coast Guard helicopters. It currently has one. The base provides search and rescue, law enforcement, and other key aerial coverage from Orange County to San Luis Obispo.

The facility had been based at Los Angeles International Airport for years, but had to move during renovations at the airport. The new location will provide faster response time for emergencies in the Tri-Counties.

While Air Station Ventura was just formally dedicated, it's already been in operation. One of its helicopters recently rescued an injured diver from the Channel Islands, and it brought two seriously ill people to shore from cruise ships off the coast.