2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Containment up to 79% on Ventura County's Mountain Fire: Structure loss totals also rise

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 13, 2024 at 6:52 PM PST
One of the homes destroyed by the Mountain fire in Camarillo Heights
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the homes destroyed by the Mountain fire in Camarillo Heights

239 structures confirmed lost, 124 damaged.

Firefighters made major progress Wednesday in efforts to contain Ventura County’s Mountain Fire, with containment jumping to 79% for the more than 20,000 acre blaze. Firefighters are mopping up scattered hot spots.

The number of structures destroyed or damaged has also jumped.

Survey teams now say 239 structures have been destroyed, and 124 damaged. There’s still no breakdown on how many of them are houses.

The number of firefighters assigned to the fire has dropped to less than half of its peak of 3,000 early in the fire. Just under 1500 are still involved in efforts to fully contain it.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newswildfirescamarillosomis
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco