Containment up to 79% on Ventura County's Mountain Fire: Structure loss totals also rise

Firefighters made major progress Wednesday in efforts to contain Ventura County’s Mountain Fire, with containment jumping to 79% for the more than 20,000 acre blaze. Firefighters are mopping up scattered hot spots.

The number of structures destroyed or damaged has also jumped.

Survey teams now say 239 structures have been destroyed, and 124 damaged. There’s still no breakdown on how many of them are houses.

The number of firefighters assigned to the fire has dropped to less than half of its peak of 3,000 early in the fire. Just under 1500 are still involved in efforts to fully contain it.

