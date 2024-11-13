Actors Adrien Broady, Guy Pearce to be honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The stars of a highly acclaimed new movie are the latest actors to join the list of honorees at the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce will receive the festival’s Cinema Vanguard Award on February 13. Brody and Pearce co-star in The Brutalist, the story of a man trying to overcome his past in worn post-war America.

Brody is an Academy Award winner who starred in everything from King Kong to the film Asteroid City. Pearce is an Emmy Award winner who starred in The Hurt Locker and LA Confidential.

Past winners of the award include Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, William DaFoe, Michael B. Jordan and Stanley Tucci. The 40th anniversary edition of the film festival is February 4-15.