The November 5 election is history, but the drama continues for some bond measures in Ventura County

While Election Day is now history, votes are still be counted in the Tri-Counties, and they could still affect some bond measures which are still too close to call.

In Ventura County, voters are deciding the fate of the Oxnard Union High School District’s Measure E. It’s a $285 million bond measure to update, and modernize schools. E needs a 55% yes vote to pass. It currently stands at a 54.48% yes vote.

The Briggs Elementary School District’s bond measure is also too close to call. Measure B stands at 54% yes, and it needs 55% to pass. It proposes issuing $4.9 million in bonds for school improvements.

Two school bond measure in Santa Paula appeared to have failed. Measure M, to help Santa Paula’s elementary schools, and Measure N, to help the High School, each received around 51% yes votes. That’s shy of the 55% needed for passage.