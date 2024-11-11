2024
California Coast News

Some schools still closed by Ventura County's Mountain Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 11, 2024 at 12:06 PM PST
Kimberly Farmer

Most schools in the county will be open, but a few will remain closed Tuesday.

Monday was a school holiday, because of Veterans Day. But, some schools in Ventura County will remain closed again Tuesday as a result of the Mountain Fire.

The Mesa Union School District will be closed, as well the Peak Prep Pleasant Valley Learning Center.

The Pleasant Valley School District won’t have regular classes Tuesday, but they will host child supervision at select sites.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
