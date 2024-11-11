Some schools still closed by Ventura County's Mountain Fire
Most schools in the county will be open, but a few will remain closed Tuesday.
Monday was a school holiday, because of Veterans Day. But, some schools in Ventura County will remain closed again Tuesday as a result of the Mountain Fire.
The Mesa Union School District will be closed, as well the Peak Prep Pleasant Valley Learning Center.
The Pleasant Valley School District won’t have regular classes Tuesday, but they will host child supervision at select sites.